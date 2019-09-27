Play

Mets' Robinson Cano: Exits after HBP

Cano left Thursday's game against the Marlins after being struck by a pitch on his right hand, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Cano was drilled by a 93 mph fastball and immediately came out of the game. The extent of the injury is unclear at this time. Rajai Davis entered the contest to pinch run for Cano.

More News
Our Latest Stories