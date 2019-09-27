Garcia (shoulder) is back in the lineup for the afternoon portion of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

A sore right shoulder knocked Garcia out of Wednesday's game and kept him out of Thursday's contest as well, but he's ready to go after a brief absence. He homered in his most recent game, just the eighth time he's done so this year, though he's still provided some value for fantasy owners due to his 93 runs, 15 steals and .279 batting average.