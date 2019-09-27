Play

Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday

Benintendi is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles.

Benintendi battled a thumb injury earlier in the week, though it's not clear if his absence is injury-related or if the Red Sox simply want to give their backups some at-bats in the final few games of a lost season. Sam Travis starts in left field on this occasion.

