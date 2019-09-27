Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Remains out of lineup

Rizzo (ankle) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

There were some indications earlier in the week that Rizzo could be shut down after the Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention, and he'll now sit for the second straight game after leaving Wednesday's contest early. The 30-year-old suffered a right ankle sprain in mid-September that wasn't allowed to fully heal since he played through the injury, so it makes sense for the team to remain cautious. Victor Caratini receives another start at first base in his place.