Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Homers in loss

Cain went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

Cain hit his 11th homer of the season with a solo shot in the fourth inning, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead. He's now batting .258/.322/.369 during what's been a tough injury-ridden season.

