Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Saturday

Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cardinals.

The Cubs aren't going to the playoffs this year but that's certainly no fault of Schwarber's, as the 26-year-old has put together the best season of his five-year MLB career. The slugger is now up to 38 home runs and 92 RBI with one more game to go Sunday.