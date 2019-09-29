Luplow went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, three runs and two walks during a 10-7 loss against the Nationals on Saturday.

The 26-year-old only has 15 homers this season and has sometimes gone a whole month without going deep, but this was his third two-homer game of the year. He is hitting .303 with four home runs in September. Luplow is batting .276 with 31 extra-base hits, 38 RBI, 42 runs and three steals in 225 at-bats this season.