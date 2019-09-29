Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Idle Sunday

Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Even with the Rockies opposing a right-handed starting pitcher (Adrian Houser) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Murphy will take a seat as manager Bud Black looks to evaluate younger options. Unless he's used off the bench, Murphy will wrap up his first campaign in Colorado with a .279 average, 13 home runs, 78 RBI, 56 runs and a stolen base across 131 games.