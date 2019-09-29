Play

Meadows is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Meadows receives a well-deserved day off after starting the last 21 games and posting a 1.153 OPS with eight homers in that stretch. Tommy Pham, Kevin Kiermaier and Avisail Garcia will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.

