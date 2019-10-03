Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting against southpaw
Pederson is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals on Thursday.
Pederson has hit four home runs with six runs over the past six games, but will retreat to the bench against southpaw Patrick Corbin. Chris Taylor will start in right field, batting fifth.
