Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of lineup Saturday

Reddick is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Rays on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will get the night off Saturday after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in Friday's win. Kyle Tucker will start in right field, batting eighth.

