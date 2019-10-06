Play

Robles (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday for Game 3 of the NLDS matchup with the Dodgers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Robles tweaked his hamstring late in Friday's 4-2 win and apparently wasn't able to make a complete recovery after Saturday's off day. The Nationals will turn to Michael Taylor in center field in place of Robles.

More News
Our Latest Stories