Hale was designated for assignment Saturday.

The 32-year-old recorded a 3.11 ERA with a 23:7 K:BB in 20 games this regular season, but was not needed on the Yankees' postseason roster. Hale now finds himself off the team's 40-man roster in order to make room for Aaron Hicks, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

