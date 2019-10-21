Nationals' Max Scherzer: Confirmed as Game 1 starter
Scherzer will start Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
In an unsurprising move, the Nationals will turn to their fully-rested ace for their first-ever World Series contest. He'll square off against Gerrit Cole.
