Sean Gilmartin: Elects free agency
Gilmartin elected free agency Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The lefty made just a single big-league appearance last season, so he'll almost certainly be searching for a minor-league deal this winter. In 66 innings for Triple-A Norfolk, he recorded a 3.95 ERA and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate.
