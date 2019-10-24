Corbin will start Game 4 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Corbin was initially scheduled to start Game 3 of the World Series, but was deemed not ready after entering in relief during Game 1 on Tuesday. However, the 30-year-old wasn't needed in the team's 12-3 victory Wednesday, making him available for Saturday's game. The southpaw has recorded a 6.91 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched over the postseason.