Astros' Lance McCullers: Avoids arbitration

McCullers and the Astros avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year $4.1 million contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

McCullers will make the same money he made last season, a year he spent recovering from Tommy John surgery. He should factor into the Astros' rotation plans this season, though he's never started more than 22 games in a season and is unlikely to record his highest-ever innings total in his first year back from a major injury.