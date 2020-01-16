Astros' George Springer: Avoids arbitration
Springer signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Astros on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
After a season in which he recorded a career-best .974 OPS with 39 home runs, Springer and the Astros were able to settle on a contract to avoid arbitration. The 30-year-old was in the conversation for the American League MVP honors before missing time with head and hamstring injuries in 2019, but he should be ready to take on another big role for the Astros in 2020.
