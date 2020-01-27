Play

Honeywell (elbow) has resumed throwing, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Honeywell was on the cusp of the big leagues after posting a 3.64 ERA and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in 24 starts for Triple-A Durham back in 2017. He hasn't thrown a competitive pitch since then, however, as he missed 2018 due to Tommy John surgery and missed 2019 due to nerve irritation and a fractured elbow. He was quite a highly-rated prospect prior to his injuries and could certainly make a significant impact if he's able to make his big-league debut this season, but the injury problems obviously add quite a lot of risk.

