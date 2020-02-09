Verdugo (oblique) will join the Red Sox following an agreed upon deal with the Dodgers on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

An agreement has been reached that will send Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and catching prospect Connor Wong to Boston in return for Mookie Betts and David Price. Verdugo was putting together a breakout season before straining his oblique in August, hitting .294/.342/.475 in 106 games prior to the injury. The 23-year-old is expected to replace Betts in right field after arriving in Boston.