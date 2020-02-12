White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Plays catch
Rodon (elbow) was able to play catch Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Rodon is expected to miss a fair portion of the upcoming season while he works his way back from May Tommy John surgery. His expected return date is not yet clear.
More News
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Signs without arbitrator•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Has successful surgery•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Undergoing Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Surgery decision coming next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...