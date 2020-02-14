Giants' Reyes Moronta: Placed on 60-day injured list
Moronta (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Moronta wasn't expected to return from shoulder surgery until late this season, so the transaction doesn't have any effect on his return timeline. The move cleared space for the Giants to add Wilmer Flores to the 40-man roster.
