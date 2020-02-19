Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Rodgers has yet to throw a bullpen session this spring due to arm soreness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hyde didn't suggest that Rodgers' injury was anything overly worrisome, so the Orioles are presumably just taking some precaution with the 29-year-old. Rodgers is attending big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee and is expected to open the season in the Triple-A Norfolk rotation.