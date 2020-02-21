Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits off tee
Judge (shoulder) hit off an indoor tee Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The original reports surrounding Judge's shoulder soreness held that he'd be shut down from hitting for about a week, but he's back in the cage just three days later. His availability for Opening Day doesn't appear to be at risk.
