Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Starting Sunday
Wainwright will start Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets and throw two innings or 35 pitches, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander returned to the Cardinals this offseason on a one-year contract in November after a resurgent 2019, one in which he forged his best win total (14) since the 2014 campaign. Wainwright projects as the No. 4 starter in the rotation when it's at full health, but with Miles Mikolas (forearm) not projected to be ready for Opening Day, the former will bump up to the No. 3 role temporarily.
