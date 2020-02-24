Burnes is being stretched out as a starter this spring, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Burnes had a disastrous 2019 campaign and spent most of the season either in the bullpen or in the minors, but it was not long ago he was the Brewers' top pitching prospect and the team wants to give him another shot to work in that role. If Burnes starts all spring chances are he will open the season in the minors, as six players are currently ahead of him in the running for rotation spots. Given his skills, though, a strong spring will at least give him a chance to break camp starting for the big club.