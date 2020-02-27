Play

Fry (back) said Thursday that he's resumed a throwing program, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fry missed four days of workouts with tightness in his lower back, but he doesn't think the injury will be anything that hinders him moving forward. He's slated to throw a bullpen session Friday or Saturday and could be ready to make a relief appearance in a Cactus League game as soon as next week.

