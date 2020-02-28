Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Returns to lineup
Nimmo (chest) is back in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo was scratched Wednesday for cardiac tests. Per Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record, tests revealed an irregular heartbeat, but not one which is expected to affect Nimmo's ability to play. The situation appeared potentially worrisome, but he was cleared to return to action the next day and is already back in the lineup, so it doesn't seem as though his preparation for the upcoming season will be significantly impacted.
