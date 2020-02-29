Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Starting Saturday
Hernandez will start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez will be making his third spring appearance but first start. He's allowed one run on two hits while striking out four in two innings of Cactus League work.
