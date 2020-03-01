Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not in Sunday's lineup
Carpenter (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Astros, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
Manager Mike Shildt indicated Friday that Carpenter could return to the lineup this weekend, but it turns out that will not be the case. Carpenter should not be out much longer, and could resume playing at some point in the coming days.
