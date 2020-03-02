Play

Goodrum (groin) is in the lineup for Monday's spring game against the Red Sox, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.

Goodrum missed over a week with a sore groin, but he is ready to resume playing. With three weeks of exhibition games to go, Goodrum should have plenty of time to get up to speed before Opening Day. He is on track to open the season as the Tigers' starting shortstop.

