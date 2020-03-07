Braves' Ender Inciarte: In Saturday's lineup
Inciarte, who was scratched Friday with dehydration, is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Rays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It turns out Friday's game was the only one Inciarte will miss as a result of his dehydration. He will occupy both center field and the top spot in the Braves' batting order Saturday.
