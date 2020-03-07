Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities
Stanton (calf) will resume throwing and hitting tee-and-toss Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
He is also continuing to run on an anti-gravity treadmill in addition to resuming baseball activities. It's encouraging that Stanton is ramping up, but he is still doubtful to be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes running on treadmill•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Targeting April return•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Opening Day at risk•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: No limitations in spring•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Grade 2 strain•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Back on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.