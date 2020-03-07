Play

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities

Stanton (calf) will resume throwing and hitting tee-and-toss Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He is also continuing to run on an anti-gravity treadmill in addition to resuming baseball activities. It's encouraging that Stanton is ramping up, but he is still doubtful to be ready for Opening Day.

