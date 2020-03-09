Moreland (knee) will primarily be used at first base when the Red Sox face right-handed starters, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Moreland, who started a second straight game Sunday as Boston's designated hitter, will reprise the role he held last season when 82 percent of his 335 plate appearances came against righties. When a lefty is scheduled, Michael Chavez will slide over from second base while Jose Peraza slots in at second. The knee injury may be behind him, but until he starts in the field, Moreland is considered day-to-day.