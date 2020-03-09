Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in lineup
Hernandez (groin) will serve as the designated hitter in Monday's split squad game against the Pirates.
Hernandez missed a week of games because of his injury, but he is ready to return to the lineup. While his placement in the DH spot indicates he is being eased back into action, that could also be the role he will fill when the regular season begins later this month.
