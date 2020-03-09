Phillies' Arquimedes Gamboa: Optioned to Double-A
Gamboa was optioned to Double-A Reading on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Gamboa was able to spend the beginning of spring training in major-league camp, but he'll unsurprisingly report to Double-A to prepare for the start of the season in the minors. The 22-year-old went 4-for-14 with one home run and three RBI this spring, but he'll need to generate production over a larger sample size before he's able to progress in the minor-league system.
