Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Named Opening Day starter

Kershaw was named the Dodgers' starter for Opening Day on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

After a fully healthy offseason and spring training, Kershaw will serve as the starter for Opening Day as he enters his 13th season with the Dodgers. The southpaw has made two starts this spring, recording eight strikeouts and 0.86 WHIP over 4.2 scoreless innings. Kershaw has been limited by injuries over the last four seasons, but he'll look to remain healthy and effective heading into his age-32 season.