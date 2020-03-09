Braves' A.J. Minter: Optioned to Triple-A
Minter was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Minter struggled in the majors last season with a 7.06 ERA and 2.01 WHIP over 29.1 innings, which resulted in a trip to the minors. The 26-year-old will begin 2020 with Triple-A Gwinnett due to the Braves' abundance of bullpen options, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Minter back in the major-league bullpen if injuries occur.
