The Rays optioned Honeywell (elbow) to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

After dazzling between stops between Double-A and Triple-a in 2017, Honeywell looked primed to make his Rays debut early in 2018, but the Tommy John surgery he required that spring has since pushed back his arrival to the big leagues. Honeywell recovered from that procedure by last summer, but he never appeared in affiliated ball in 2019 after suffering a fractured bone in the same elbow that required another procedure. The righty is still in rehab mode and has yet to resume facing hitters, so he'll likely begin the season on Durham's 7-day injured list.

