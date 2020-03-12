Astros' Roberto Osuna: Throws scoreless inning
Osuna struck out one over a scoreless inning during Wednesday's spring game against Washington.
Osuna has allowed three unearned runs over three spring appearances and enters 2020 as one of the more secure closers in MLB. The Astros have a strong back end with Ryan Pressly healthy again and ready to serve as the bridge to Osuna.
