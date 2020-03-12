Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Back in action
Wong (calf) will resume playing Thursday as expected, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that he expected Wong to return to action the following day, and he is scheduled to do just that. With nearly two weeks of spring training games to go, Wong should have plenty of time to get back up to speed before Opening Day.
