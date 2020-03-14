Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Optioned to Triple-A
McGowin was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
McGowin had a strong showing while working in major-league camp as he posted a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts over 2.1 innings, but he'll work in the minors to begin the season. The 28-year-old has struggled in brief action in the majors over the past two seasons, but he could make another appearance in the majors this year if he continues to impress at the minor-league level.
