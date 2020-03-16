Play

Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Barria's chances of breaking camp in the big-league rotation got a boost when it was announced Griffin Canning's start to the season would be delayed by an elbow injury, but it turns out Barria will not come away with either a spot in the rotation or a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster. The right-hander made 39 starts at the MLB level over the past two seasons, so he should garner consideration if a time comes when the Angels need to bring up a starter from the minors.

