Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Ruiz received his first extended taste of big-league action last season and failed to impress, struggling to a 5.63 ERA, a 2.00 WHIP and a 35:24 K:BB in 40 innings of work. If he plays a role in the majors this season, it will likely be a low-leverage one.

