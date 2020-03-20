Play

Hartlieb was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Hartlieb didn't do much in his 35-innings debut last season to suggest he should open this year in the big leagues. He posted a 9.00 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP. His .411 BABIP and 59.5 percent strand rate suggest he got rather unlucky, but he'll need more than a rebound in his luck to be an effective reliever this season.

