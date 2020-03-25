Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rotation spot at risk
Velasquez's odds of securing a rotation spot to open the season could take a hit if the schedule is shortened, as that could allow the Phillies to promote top pitching prospect Spencer Howard as the fifth starter at the beginning of the campaign, Scott Lauber reports.
Velasquez hadn't secured the fifth starter job before play was paused, as Nick Pivetta and Ranger Suarez were still in an open competition with him. Howard has only made six starts at the Double-A level, but his 34.8 percent strikeout rate, 0.83 WHIP and 2.03 ERA in 15 total minor-league starts last season demonstrate his formidable talent. That could condemn Velasquez to a long-relief role, though he'd likely be one of the first few options called upon should a starter get injured.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Saddled with loss Sunday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Earns win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Won't start this week•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Gives up four runs•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lasts only three frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.