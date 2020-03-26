Angels' Luke Bard: Sent to Triple-A
Bard was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Bard showcased himself well prior to the suspension of spring training with one run allowed over four innings, but he's set to join Salt Lake once play resumes. The right-hander made 32 major-league appearances in 2019 and had a 4.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB across 49 innings.
