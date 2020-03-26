Rays' Mike Brosseau: Sent to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Brosseau to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
With a .781 OPS in 142 plate appearances during his first taste of the big leagues in 2019, Brosseau certainly didn't look out of place on an MLB roster, but he was simply caught up in a numbers game in the infield. The demotions of Brosseau and Nate Lowe to the minors likely leaves room for one of Joey Wendle or Daniel Robertson to make the Opening Day roster as a utility man.
