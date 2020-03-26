Mets' Paul Sewald: Sent to minors
Sewald was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Sewald pitched well during his five spring appearances, compiling a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 5.1 innings, though he'll still head to the minors to begin the season. He figures to join the big-league club in a middle-relief role at some point after posting a 4.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 19.2 innings with the Mets in 2019.
More News
-
