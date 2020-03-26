Play

Irvin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Irvin made a trio of Grapefruit League appearances before spring training was put on hold, compiling a 5.14 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB in seven innings. Once the season picks up, the lefty is a candidate to shuttle between Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia in a swingman role.

